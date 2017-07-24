SARGODHA - Rail passengers at Sargodha Railway Station suffered a lot due to strike by the train drivers here the other day.

Passengers of Lala Musa-bound 135-UP Dhamaka Express train faced difficulty when the train driver denied even to enter the engine cabin. Majority of the passengers returned their homes and others travelled through vehicular transport. Later, local railway authorities cancelled departure of the train.

Meanwhile, Lahore-bound Sargodha Express train arrived at the station five hours late due to train drivers strike. The train, however, left for the destination after services of an alternative driver were acquired.

A large number of policemen were deployed at railway station to tackle any untoward situation.