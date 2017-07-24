ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to the Republic of Maldives from 25th to 27th July, 2017, on behalf of invitation from the President of Republic of Maldives, Mr. Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom to be the Chief Guest at the celebrations of the 52nd Independence Day of Maldives. The celebrations will be held on 26th July, 2017.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also hold official talks with the Maldivian President. A number of MOUs/Agreements for cooperation in various fields would also be signed after the talks.

Foreign office statement said Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with the Maldives which are characterized by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests. Diplomatic relations with Maldives, established on 26th July, 1966, have grown from strength to strength. Both the countries closely coordinate with each other at regional and international forum on issues of mutual importance.

Pakistan - Maldives relationship is marked by close and warm sentiments between the people of the two countries, it said.

The visit of the Prime Minister will provide impetus to further strengthen our bilateral relations with the Maldives in all areas including political, trade, economic, defence, tourism, education and people to people contacts.

The visit is in line with our pro-active policy of engagement with the countries of our region, the foreign office further said.