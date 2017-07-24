Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government aims at making Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) the hub of tourism.

“The federal government is focusing on infrastructure and tourism development at AJK which is manifested by two folds increase of federal funding for these sectors,” the PM said while talking to Minister for Information and Tourism AJK Mushtaq Minhas in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the minister briefed the premier regarding various development projects undertaken by AJK government.

The prime minister further stated that, “PML-N will deliver on promises made with the people of AJK regarding improvements in education, health and social sectors. I will visit AJK soon to meet with PML-N workers,” expressed the prime minister.

With regards to human rights violations in the Jammu Kashmir, the prime minister said, “Pakistan has always strongly condemned the use of force on innocent people of Jammu Kashmir.”

“Pakistan will keep on extending diplomatic and moral support towards the rightful demand of self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” stated the prime minister.