ISLAMABAD - A day after Imran Khan filed incomplete money trail about purchasing property in London in the Supreme Court, the PML-N leaders came out on Sunday all guns blazing against the PTI chief.

Capital Administration and Development Division (CAAD) Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said that contrary to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who had given the assets details of three generations, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had failed to provide the money trail of his apartment in London and his Bani Gala residence.

The state minister asked Imran Khan to stop misleading the nation and shouting on others and present his own money trail before the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference here along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz, Tariq Fazal said that Imran Khan had failed to provide money trail for purchasing property.

He said that the money trail, which Imran Khan had submitted, was not authentic as there was no mention of any proper source of his income in the documents. The PTI chief had also not provided complete details to the Supreme Court about his offshore company Niazi Services Limited, he claimed.

The CADD minister said that Imran could not escape accountability for “irregularities” in his personal property documents. His assets are beyond his means, Chaudhary claimed.

The minister said that one of the lawyers of the PTI chairman had admitted tax evasion in the case of Niazi Services, while another one conceded getting party funding from abroad.

The PTI chief in his tweets had thanked Indian nationals and the Jewish lobby for funding his party, he claimed.

He said that those talking of moral obligation must keep in mind that Imran Khan had no moral courage to present himself before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and anti-terrorist court for submitting replies to their queries.

He said that the PTI chief had totally failed to prove actual source of his income. He questioned as to how Imran Khan was morally justified to level allegations against the government, while he was “avoiding to present himself before the courts”.

Daniyal Aziz said the people could not be misled any more as they were aware of the ones, who believed in accountability, and the others, who had been escaping from the courts of law.

He said despite constitutional immunity, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had taken a historical step by presenting three generations of his family for accountability.

He said Imran Khan had been continuously raising hue and cry, and levelling allegations against the prime minister, but he could not present a single proof against him.

He said neither in the joint investigation team's report nor during the hearing of the Panama Papers case by the Supreme Court a single allegation of corruption or misuse of authority was proved against the prime minister.

Imran Khan, who, he alleged, was in the habit of shouting and abusing others, had distorted facts about his own earning sources. He advised Imran Khan to stop doing politics of allegations and using abusive language against respectable politicians.

He said Imran Khan was in fact afraid of the PML-N's growing popularity. The government led by Nawaz Sharif had made considerable progress in all the fields and Imran Khan could not stop it by telling lies.

He expressed the confidence that Nawaz Sharif would emerge unscathed from the Panama Papers case.

Journalists' protest mars press conference

Monitoring Desk adds: The press conference of PML-N leaders was marred by journalists protesting against the manhandling of two journalists at the PIMS hospital in Islamabad.

Journalists resorted to protesting and chanting slogans against manhandling of two journalists at the PIMS hospital allegedly by the FIA for reportedly taking pictures and making videos of Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Chairman Zafar Hijazi.

Minister of State Tariq Fazal assured the media personnel that action would be taken against manhandling of a woman journalist by the “FIA at the PIMS hospital”.

The minister said that he has sought the video of the incident and action would be taken against the “excesses of the PIMS administration”.