LAHORE - PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has alleged that the people will forget Nawaz Sarif’s corruption story in Panama case if a JIT is formed to investigate Shehbaz Sharif’s Punjab government projects.

Addressing a press conference along with party’s secretary general Tariq Bashir Cheema here yesterday, he claimed the auditor general and accountant general pinpointed corruption in every project of Shehbaz Sharif government. He threw a challenge to Punjab government for a live debate to compare his five-year tenure with Sharifs’ 15-year rule over the province. He alleged billions of corruption in projects of Orange Line, Metro Bus, Sasti Roti, lap top, Danish schools, and Ashiana Housing Scheme. Sharifs took massive kickbacks in energy projects, he claimed.

Shehbaz was misleading people when he said JIT in its report had not been able to level corruption charge on any project of the government, he said making it clear that JIT was not constituted to investigate corruption project but to collect money-laundering evidence of Sharif family. Audit reports, he said, reported corruption of Rs25 billion in Sasti Roti and illegal payments of Rs4.88 billion in Danish School Scheme while in the Lap Top Scheme the accountant general pointed out corruption of Rs two billion. There was no record about spending of Rs one billion in “jangla” bus service whereas Rs163.5 million was misappropriated through defective escalators, said the former Punjab CM.

“Where are iron and gold ores of Chiniot about whom Sharifs made claims and spent millions,” he questioned. He claimed there was no doubt that entire Sharif family was involved in corruption.

Quoting another audit report, he said, the government was hiding real cost of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Multan ‘jangla’ bus service. He said that with a cost of Rs260 billion, the Orange Line project had become a loss-making project. In his tenure, he claimed, Asian Development Bank approved loan at 0.25 percent markup but now the Punjab government secured loan from Exim Bank at 3.25 percent markup.

Government spent Ras17 billion on Bahawalpur Solar Project and wanted to sale it in Rs six billion, he said, adding the initial cost of Nandipur project was escalated from Rs23 billion to Rs84 billion and even after such massive expenditure it could run only for one week. There are reports of misappropriation of Rs10 billion in Ashiana Scheme, he claimed.

OUR STAFF REPORTER