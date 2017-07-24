ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday termed Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan’s stated reason for postponing a much-awaited presser “lame”.

In a statement, PPP Senator Aajiz Dhamrah said that the interior minister claimed back pain as a reason to delay his news conference, which was hard to digest.

“Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan only had to address a news conference not wrestle. He just made a lame excuse,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Khan postponed his news conference, where he was expected to make some “big announcement”.

His aides said that the presser had been delayed for one day, and would now be conducted on July 24.

They said that the reason behind the postponement was the minister’s illness, as he was suffering from back pain and had been advised rest.

Senator Dhamrah said that Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had always “fled” when it came to difficult situations.

He said that the minister used to avoid protests against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf as he feared tear-gas and baton charge.

“He used to fake illness when it came to anti-Musharraf protests. Now too he does not have the courage to resign, so he is making lame excuses,” Dhamrah said.

Our Staff Reporter

