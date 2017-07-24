WARBURTON - A local PTI leader claimed that his party will clinch the next general election to be held in 2018 with a landslide victory.

Addressing the party workers at the inauguration of new PTI office in Mohallah Muslim Ganj here, PTI candidate for NA-136 Shahid Manzoor Gill claimed that Pakistan will flourish under the leadership of Imran Khan.

"It was due to PTI struggle against corruption that the incumbent rulers are being investigated in the Supreme Court whose corruption has been exposed in Panama Papers," he added.

Tahir Manzoor Gill, younger brother of the PTI candidate, also addressed the party workers. On the occasion, local notables including Akbar Ali, Muhammad Azam, Nizam Din and others announced their unconditional support for the PTI candidate.

Earlier, Shahid Manzoor Gill inaugurated election offices in Mananwala and Ferozwattwan.