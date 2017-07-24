SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA - Scores of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders and workers took out “Go Nawaz Go” rallies in Sialkot, Gujranwala and Toba Tek Singh in an attempt to press their demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying the PM has no more been “Sadiq and Ameen in the wake of JIT report” and therefore he should step down.

In Sialkot, a large number of PPP local chapters office-bearers and workers participated in "Go Nawaz Go" rally.

President PPP Sialkot District Ch Ejaz Ahmed Cheema led the anti-government rally. The rally began from Kutchery Chowk and ended at Sialkot city's congested Allama Iqbal Chowk after passing through different main inter-city roads. The rally participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans, demanding resignation of the prime minister. They chanted “Go Nawaz Go” “Go Nawaz Go,” and slammed the ruling family for their, what they described as “unprecedented corruption and plunder of public money.”

Addressing the participants, the local PPP leaders including Khawaja Awais Mushtaq, Tahir Akhtar Malik, Ch Ejaz Ahmed Cheema, Faisal Gujjar, Azhar Diyal and Ch Zahid Bashir said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has lost the moral and legal right to stay anymore in power after the JIT's probe unveiled the alleged corruption by the premier and his family.

“PM Nawaz Sharif must step down as he is no more Sadiq and Ameen", they demanded.

In Gujranwala, the PPP district chapter took out a “Go Nawaz Go” rally here on Sunday, which was led by the party’s City President Lala Asad Ullah Papa and Information secretary Sagheer Butt. Hundreds of PPP leaders and workers participated in the rally. The rally started from Sheranwala Bagh and culminated at Sialkoti Gate. The participants were carrying banners and placards while chanting slogans “Go Nawaz Go” and “the prime minister must step down.” Addressing the rally, speakers said that corruption has been proved against the Sharif Family and now the prime minister should resign, lest the Supreme Court will disqualify him. On the occasion, they reiterated the PPP pledge to continue the struggle for the sustainability and protection of democracy in the country.

In Toba Tek Singh, hundreds of PPP activists took out a rally here on Sunday, demanding resignation from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif without any further delay.

Participants of the rally, started from PPP office on Gojra Road, marched through Jhang Road and reached District Press Club. Addressing the protesting workers, PPP leaders Zulfiqar Ali, Rana Khalid Mehmood and Mazhar Iqbal Kahloon and others said that after the JIT report on Panama Leaks, it has been established beyond any doubt that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is “a liar” so he has no right to enjoy the power any more. They demanded the premier to immediately step down and face the charges. The PPP workers kept on raising slogans “Go Nawaz Go” and “PM is no more Sadiq and Ameen.” They urged the political parties to get united to ensure rule of law in the country and uphold sanctity of the Constitution.