LAHORE: The residents of Kasur rallied together to protest the lack of concern of authorities regarding the arrest of criminals convicted for raping and murdering minor girls.

Such cases have seen a rise in the past month, and rally participants claimed that at least eight minor girls have been raped and killed in a matter of a few days, whereas their assailants have not been arrested yet. One such case is a child sexual abuse scandal in Husain Khanwala village of Kasur.

The rally went from the Railway Station Chowk to Adda Lilyani.

The police has claimed that they did arrest some of the accused, but protestors demanded the names of the arrested, chanting slogans against the police.

Despite the 2016 bill passed by the Senate, which made sexual assault against minors, child pornography, and human trafficking punishable by law, such incidents continue to happen.

Sources state that local gangs abused and recorded hundreds of kids in the village around two years ago, aiming to sell the footage later on.