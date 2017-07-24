KASUR - Crime rate has jumped up in the district sharply after the transfer of DPO to Balochistan and it seems that the outlaws are now consider themselves free to carry out criminal activities.

It has been learnt that Kasur district has witnessed a new wave of crimes during last seven days which has raised concerns among residents and they are now feeling insecure. Police sources said that dozens of citizens have so far been deprived of cash and other valuables at gunpoint by dacoits during rush hours at public places.

People, on the other hand, told The Nation that police officials have turned a blind eye to public woes. They said that police officials have left the public at the mercy of criminals after the transfer of DPO Ali Nasir Rizvi. They regretted that now the policemen do not bother to conduct patrol in the city and surroundings rather they are seen wasting time in gossiping on cellphones at the check-posts. They expressed their concerns that policemen's indifference to duty can cost heavy price to public lives.

They demanded the police high-ups to post an honest and responsible DPO in the district who could ensure protection to life, property and honour of the common man with missionary zeal.