TOBA TEK SINGH - Citizens were deprived of cash and valuables in three different incidents here the other day.

According to police sources, three dacoits looted two cousins. Rizwan and Mushtaq were on the way to Chak 519/GB on a motorcycle. Near Chak 292/JB, three dacoits intercepted them at gunpoint. They snatched Rs55,700 and two cellphones from them and fled away.

Similarly, two dacoits looted the salesman of a cellular company's franchise in Pirmahal. Falak Sher told the Pirmahal Police that he was on his way on a motorbike. Near Chak 325/GB, two robbers riding a bike intercepted him at gunpoint and snatched Rs80,000 and two cellphones from him.

In another incident, citizens caught the gang of thieves who were stealing valuables from a furniture shop in Pirmahal. The suspects, however, managed to flee away leaving their car behind on Rajana Road. Primahal Police took the car into custody and launched investigation.