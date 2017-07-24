Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani on Monday took oath as member of the Sindh Assembly following his resignation from the Senate.

The oath was administered by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani four days after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification regarding Saeed Ghani’s victory in PS-114 by-election in Karachi’s District East.

The PPP leader had defeated Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) Kamran Tessori by more than 23,000 votes. He secured over 18,000 votes.

The MQM, however, didn’t accept the results and called the election "completely rigged by the PPP Parliamentarians.”

Ghani, on the other hand, claimed that the PS-114 by-polls were one of the most transparent elections in Karachi's history.