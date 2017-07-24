Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah today in a series of statements claims that certain quarters are trying to manipulate the Supreme Court (SC) to conspire against Pakistan.

He hopes that they will not fall victims to such schemes and would make decisions which are in the best interests of the country. He further states that these conspiracies need to be squashed and the instigators need to be curbed.

“Using articles 62 (qualification for parliament membership) and 63 (disqualification from parliament membership) of the Constitution like Article 58 (2)b will be rejected by the nation”, he says.

In Article 58(2)b the president has the power to dissolve National Assembly if “a situation has arisen in which the Government of the Federation cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and an appeal to the electorate is necessary.”

He also elaborated on how the opposition parties of Pakistan Muslim League-N(PML-N) has been using undemocratic measures to remove the Prime Minister since they are skeptical of their chances to win against him in 2018 elections.

He criticized the fact that no one is listening to senior politician Javed Hashmi and takes a jab at Imran Khan saying that he has no record of anything when it comes to proving is accountability.

He still stands his ground on this claim that people still want Nawaz Sharif to remain on his position and this conspiracy is coming about just as Pakistan is wiping out terrorism and will have an economic lift in the form of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Opposition leader Khursheed Shah told a private TV channel that PML-N is always trying to manipulate situations to benefit themselves and are pressurizing the Supreme Court.