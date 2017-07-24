SIALKOT - Speakers have stressed a need for proper use of right to vote in the elections to strengthen democracy in the country.

They asked the government to make an all-out effort to ensure the maximum participation of women in the electoral process. They said that the increase in the turnout of the female voters was also the need of the hour.

They were addressing the participants of a seminar on "Right to vote and election processes" held at Govt. College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot here.

The speakers said that the proper use of right to vote in the elections could help elect capable leadership. They said that elections that are democratic process provide the strong democratic basis in the political system of a country.

Addressing the participants, GCWU Vice Chancellor Dr Farhat Saleemi said that it was the basic right of people to cast vote being part of the democratic system. Dr Humaira, head of the Department of Political Science at GCWU Sialkot, said that everyone should cast their vote in the elections for promoting the true and strong democracy and values in the society. Vote casting is also the basic democratic right of every Pakistani, she said. She urged the masses to know about the power of vote as every vote matters for forming a competent government.