MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Students demanded the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan to extend the last date for submission of application forms for undergraduate ETC test as they could not submit applications forms because the HEC website was dormant.

Talking to The Nation, they said that the HEC had invited applications for undergraduate ETC test for which last date for submission was July 17. They said that here in Mandi Bahauddin district, they were desiring to submit applications for the entry test complained to media persons the other day that the website of the HEC was dormant and despite their prolonged efforts it could not be made functional for submitting applications.