Quetta - Gunmen shot dead to people in Juniper Valley of Ziarat over old enmity on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Afazl Khwasti confirmed the incident and issued directives to all police and Levies personnel to strengthen surveillance on checking points for apprehending the culprits.

The victims were identified as Abdul Salam and Doulat Khan whose bodies were shifted to hospital for essential medico-legal formalities. The area people termed the killing as a result of personal animosity.

Afzal Khwasti said no one will be allowed to spoil peaceful environment of the city.

ANTI-POLIO DRIVE FROM TODAY

Anti-polio drive is scheduled to be start in four districts of the province from Monday (today).

“The children will be vaccinated in Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Mastung and Quetta district on Monday (today),” said Saeed Faisal Ahmed, the Coordinator Emergency Centre.

The polio vaccination campaign in four districts will cover 127 union councils and a district of Killa Abdullah and the drops will be administered to children under five years of age.

The coordinator emergency centre said that 3824 teams – comprising 3239 mobile teams with 371 transit and 214 fixed sights – will administer the drops in these four districts.

The Police, Frontier Corps and Levies Jawans will guard the polio staffers during the drive, Saeed Ahmed said.

A week earlier, anti-polio drive was taken up in eight districts of the province.

ARMS, AMMO SEIZED IN DERA BUGTI

The security forces on Sunday seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation conducted under the ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad in Dera Bugti.

The deputy commissioner said in continuation of Operation Raddul Fasaad, a joint operation was undertaken by police and Levies personnel in Sangsellah, an area of Dera Bugti and huge quantity of arms and ammunition were seized.

The arms and ammunition recovered were enlisted as two improvised explosive devices of 10 kg each, 30 kg explosive material, 175 rounds of anti-aircraft gun, 250 rounds of OMG and IED switches.

TREMOR OF 4.4 MAGNITUDE JOLTS MASTUNG

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake has jolted Mastung and surrounding areas on Sunday at 10 am. However, no damage was reported.

“The tremor jolted Mastung on Sunday at 10:02 PST with 4.4 magnitude at reactor scale with 11 km depth,” said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Islamabad.

The Meteorological Department reported that the epicentre of earthquake was 33km south-west of Kalat, Balochistan.

The quake triggered fear among the residents who vacated their homes in Mastung and surrounding areas, however, no casualty or any property damage was reported.