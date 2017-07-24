SIALKOT - Five students of a local religious seminary were allegedly poisoned by their fellows in a bid to conceal their theft of money here in congested Hajipura locality late the other night.

All the five students were admitted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

According to the FIR (No 595/2017) lodged under sections 34, 324 and 337-J on the complaint of the seminary's other student Muhammad Usman Haider Chishti, he is a student of religious seminary Madrasas Allama Abdul Hakim situated at Alam Chowk, Sialkot. He told the police that his two fellow students - Ehtesham and Husnain allegedly stole Rs80,000 from the bag of uncle Shehzad Ahmed who had come to see him from Faisalabad.

The FIR read that some other students had seen both Ehtesham and Husnain stealing the money. At which they had threatened them to kill all the students of the religious seminary.

Police have arrested both the suspected students who have confessed that they had mixed poison into the meal in a bid to kill all the students to conceal the theft of money.

Police said that five students of the seminary Abdul Mateen, Abdul Rehman, Subhan, Asjad Ali and Rizwan Ali ate the poisonous meal and started vomiting. Later they fell unconscious and were admitted to Govt Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.

Journalists role lauded

Chairman AJK Public Accounts Committee and MLA Ch Muhammad Ishaq has said that the journalists have been playing a pivotal role of a bridge among different segments of society and in public opinion-making. He termed the journalists as eyes and ears of society.

He was talking to newsmen after inaugurating the newly-established cafeteria at Sialkot Press Club on Sunday. Chairman Sialkot Press Club Anwar Hussain Bajwa presided over the event.

MLA Ch Ishaq said that journalists have always rendered remarkable sacrifices for the freedom of speech and journalism. He said that the government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the journalists' community and all-out efforts are being made for its early resolution.

He urged the journalists to promote soft image of Pakistan globally.