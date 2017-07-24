ISLAMABAD: Security forces have cleared two strongholds of terrorists in Rajgal Valley, Khyber Agency, said the ISPR in a statement issued on Sunday.

It said that Spinkai top dominating Saprai pass and Star Kille had been secured.

In this way, the two major passes entering from Afghanistan inside Pakistan have been secured and effectively dominated by the Pakistan Army, the statement said.

“Terrorists hideouts are being targeted by artillery and army aviation. Operation is progressing as planned. Terrorists are on the run”, IGFC KP North Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood (Operational Commander) Khyber-4, was quoted as saying.

FC SOLDIER MARTYRED IN IED BLAST

INP adds: Frontier Constabulary Lance Naik Riyaz embraced martyrdom and Sepoy Saqib received injuries in an IED blast during a routine patrolling near Speen Qabar area of Aka Khel checkpost in Bara Tehsil, Khyber Agency.

Frontier Constabulary (FC) official while confirming the incident said that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a road side went off when security officials were on routine patrolling, as a result Lance Naik Riyaz of Koki Khel tribe embraced martyrdom while Sepoy Saqib received minor injuries.–Staff Reporter

Soon after the incident, the security forces have launched a search operation in the area, he added.