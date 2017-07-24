Volunteers from Clean Islamabad Hiking Trails, Painting the Future and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board on Sunday took part in trash removal campaign at the Margalla Hills, frequently trodden by visitors.

Desperate from lack of awareness of administration and people, a group of volunteers took up the task of cleaning the picnic points at Margalla Hills on their own – collecting trash left behind by visitors.

The small group spearheaded the awareness campaign on social media. “After the success story of Clean Islamabad Hiking Trails, the teams of Painting the Future and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board decided to arrange a bigger event to clean up the view points at Pir Sohawa Road,” Irfan Siddique, a member of the group said.

Siddique said under the clean-up drive, about 50 volunteers including boys, girls and families joined this noble cause.

It was a huge success with the overwhelming participation from our teams. Their unwavering determination made this event memorable. It was a fun, friendly and joyful activity for all, the members opined.

The trash clean-up programme included assembly of participants at the Islamabad Zoo Parking near Pir Sohawa Road police checks post and moving to view points on their vehicles to start clean-up near Monal Restaurant.

There are six main hiking trails leading to the top of the Margalla Hills which are frequently traversed by both serious hikers and occasional visitors like tourists both local and foreigners.

People usually bring bags full of consumable up the trails and then leave behind piles of plastic bags, food and drink containers, bottles and other non-bio-degradable material.

The Margalla Hills National Park, spread over an area of 31,142 acres, is abundant with various species of wild plants, birds, mammals and reptiles.

The hills besides, being home to some unique flora and fauna and various species of wildlife are also generating interest of bird watching, rock climbing and paragliding.