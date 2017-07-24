SIALKOT: Defence Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will not be allowed to conceal his welfare institutions.

While talking to media in Sialkot, demanded Imran Khan to give details of the assets that he inherited.

He said welfare institutions are apart from politics, and we never allow PTI chief to misuse institutes like NAMAL and Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKCHRC). Politics is a cruel thing, he remarked.

The defence minister continued that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is being asked for those things which he had never linked. We have proven our money trail, now it is Imran’s turn.

Asif said Imran Khan gave different statement every time regarding his Bani Gala plaace. He commented that PTI chief will soon be chased down by PML-N.

The minister said Imran has submitted a defamation case again me for seeking details about the donations that he received. He said, I am still standing firm on my viewpoint, and will question Imran Khan in the court.

It is worth mentioning here that Imran has always trashed PML-N’s claims of corruption in the donations that Shaukat Khanum Hospital and NAML receive, and has time and again challenged the superjacent government to take action against him if it has got any proof of embezzlements of funds, while Imran khan said he never committed any tax evasion thats why people donated lots of rupees to my institutes.