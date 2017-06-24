GUJRANWALA:- The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a terror bid and arrested three terrorists of banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi with arms, explosives and detonators here on Friday. Spokesman of CTD said on a tip-off regarding presence of extremists, operation was conducted in Gujranwala. After minor resistance, three LeJ terrorists identified as Tariq Yousaf, Samiullah and Mansoor were arrested. Weapons, explosive material and detonators were recovered from the possession of the detained terrorists. –INP