GUJRANWALA:-More than 30 students and teachers were hospitalised after eating Shawarmas at a religious gathering here at a seminary in Mian Sansi area. Rescue sources informed that condition of 30 persons including students and teachers of a seminary deteriorated after eating shawarmas. They were shifted to nearby hospitals by the locals on self-help basis. Hospital sources said that a large number of minor students are among the affected persons. The seminary administration has informed the Sabzi Mandi Police about the incident.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 24-Jun-2017 here.
30 hospitalised after eating ‘toxic’ Shawarmas
