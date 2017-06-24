GUJRANWALA:-More than 30 students and teachers were hospitalised after eating Shawarmas at a religious gathering here at a seminary in Mian Sansi area. Rescue sources informed that condition of 30 persons including students and teachers of a seminary deteriorated after eating shawarmas. They were shifted to nearby hospitals by the locals on self-help basis. Hospital sources said that a large number of minor students are among the affected persons. The seminary administration has informed the Sabzi Mandi Police about the incident.