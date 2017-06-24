MUZAFFARGARH/DG KHAN -/Agencies): The Anti-Terrorism Court DG Khan Friday approved the bail application of MNA from NA-178 Muzaffargarh Jamshed Ahmed Khan in a water theft case.

According to police sources, the Muzaffargarh police arrested Jamshed Dasti and Meharpur Union Council (UC) chairman Malik Ajmal Karlo on June 9, on charge of forcibly opening water in a closed canal on May 28. The case was registered on the application of the Irrigation Department. On June 9, both the MNA and UC were produced in the court of a duty magistrate who sent them to Central Jail Multan on judicial remand.

On June 10, Opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah requested the NA speaker to issue a production order for Dasti, so he could attend the budget session. On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Javed Hashmi were barred from meeting Dasti when they went to Central Jail Multan to meet him on June 10.

While speaking to the media outside jail, Shah Mehmood had said that he gone to the jail on the orders of the National Assembly speaker to get the release letter signed from Dasti. He had said that his party and its chief condemned Dasti’s arrest and wanted him be released. Awami Raaj Party staged protest against arrest Dasti’s arrest at Kumharan Wala Chowk in Multan. They chanted slogans against the government. The workers said that Dasti had opened the canal to irrigate the farmers’ lands and that he was being punished for helping the poor. The protesters threatened to extend their protest if the MNA is not released within the next 24 hours.