ISLAMABAD - PPP Senator and former law minister Babar Awan on Friday announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI).

Awan also announced to quit his Senate seat, though a few months have left for his departure as a senator in the six years.

"I am resigning from my basic membership of the Pakistan People's Party after 21 years... Now, the time has come to join the real opposition party," said Awan at an Iftar dinner hosted by him in the honour of Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

Awan had been representing senior PPP leadership including the late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari in courts in different corruption cases since the 1990s.

The PTI chief welcomed Awan into the party fold and said that his (Babar’s) son had already joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI). “People from a single party are not joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) but people from different parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also joining the party,” Khan said. "All people have joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) without any demand."

"A clear division in the country has now emerged, on the one side is the shrinking status quo and on the other side there are optimistic people desiring for change," he said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) chief said that the Panama case in the Supreme Court had a landmark status. “From the Panama case, this has become crystal clear that all institutions of the country have ruined except for the Supreme Court and the army,” he said.

Khan also said that “the ruling Pakistan Muslim League(N) in connivance with Jang media group was befooling the people”. That media house is presenting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as Nelson Mandela, he said referring to the late South African leader. “I am unhappy with the Geo group not because it was giving less coverage to me but it was protecting a corrupt,” Khan said. “In the God Father movie, the God Father has made the media as its accomplice,” he said.

