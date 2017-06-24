SADIQABAD-The 64th birth anniversary of PPP chairperson and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was celebrated with enthusiasm here the other day.

A ceremony was organized at Chang Farm Nawazabad wherein the party workers cut the birthday cake. PPP leader Sardar Mumtaz Khan Chang, Nawazabad UC chairman Sardar Abdus Sattar Chang, Kot Sabzwal UC Rana Farooq Ahmed and Kot Sinjar Khan UC Alif Deen Abbasi also joined in.

On the occasion, Mumtaz Khan paid glowing tribute to the services of Benazir Bhutto. He said that PPP history is replete with sacrifices. He said that the PPP leaders sacrificed their lives for the stability of democracy in the country.

He said Benazir Bhutto was voice of the poor and oppressed class. Her services would never be forgotten, he claimed. The participants also prayed for the rest of her soul in eternal peace.