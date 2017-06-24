Car-bomber kills 13 outside IGP office in Quetta

Quetta - Thirteen people including seven policemen were martyred Friday morning when a car laden with explosives was blown by a suicide attacker in front of Balochistan police chief’s office in Quetta.

The powerful bomb - weighing 75 to 95 kilogram – also injured 21 other people, besides destroying a police pick-up and damaging other vehicles at Shuhada Chowk in Gulistan Road area.

The explosion was heard across the whole city and the bang shattered windowpanes of many buildings in the vicinity. Pieces of glass, blood and human flesh littered the site.

The area was cordoned off, and rescuers shifted the dead and wounded to Sandeman Hospital, Bolan Medical Complex and Combined Military Hospital. The security at all hospitals of the city was also strengthened in fear of further terror strikes.

Daesh’s local affiliate as well as Taliban’s splinter Jamatul Ahrar made conflicting claims for the attack, which Balochistan Government Spokesman Anwar ul Haq Kakar blamed on India, saying the Indians were using terrorism as a weapon against Pakistan. He confirmed 11 casualties and 21 injured.

“As many as 13 bodies, seven of them of police officials, have been brought to Sandeman Hospital,” hospital spokesman Dr Waseem Baig told The Nation.

Baig said 17 of the 21 injured brought to them had been discharged after providing first aid, while four were admitted at Trauma Centre.

After the attack, emergency was declared all state-run hospitals and vacations of doctors and paramedics cancelled.

Scene at hospital

The grief-stricken relatives poured into Civil Hospital and their screaming and tears, making every heart wrenched.

Worried children stood by the bloodstained cots of wounded relatives, and soldiers visited injured colleagues.

Most of the onlookers broke into tears when a doleful mother of a slain policeman entered the hospital.

“Look, my beloved son has embraced martyrdom,” she screamed, as she waved her mobile phone, showing a picture of her son, to the media crews.

“I am devastated,” she said repeatedly, and no one had any words that could solace the distressed mother who had just lost her young son.

The hospital sources said a pack of new currency notes of 10 rupees denomination was found the pocket of a martyred police cop, which made the otherwise strong-nerved staff to feel anguished.

Stunned survivors could give few details about the attack. "I was sitting on a chair. There was an explosion. I got injured and fell down," said one victim, Gulzar Ahmad.

Casualties

The deceased policemen were Sajid Ali, Lal Khan, Ghani Khan, Faisal, Ghulam Shabeer, Kashif and Naheem. There funeral prayer was offered at Quetta Police Lines.

The other identified casualties included Dr Abdul Rehman (Livestock Department), Amin, Sanaullah and Sajad Hussain (all three of them Wapda employees), Anwar Ali, who was a Quetta Development Authority staffer, and an unidentified man.

Conflicting claims

The blast was claimed by both the local affiliate of the Islamic State group and by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), an offshoot of the Pakistani Taliban, according to the SITE monitoring group.

There was no immediate explanation for the dual claims. Islamic State Khorasan Province, the Middle Eastern group's affiliate in Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been known to work with the myriad of Pakistani militant groups in previous attacks, including with JuA.

How it came!

Deputy Inspector General of Quetta Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema said the policemen deputed outside the Inspector General Police Office tried to stop a suspected vehicle, but the driver drove it on, only to be stopped at next checking point - where he blew the bomb, finding himself unable to break the cordon.

A CC TV camera video footage was also circulated on electronic media, pointing out a white suspected vehicle heading towards police check point and ripped through.

The explosives-loaded 1986 model Toyota Corolla vehicle was blown around 8:45am when policemen tried to stop it, the government spokesman said.

Bomb power and damage

Kakar said the damage was less than such a huge bomb could have done otherwise.

It’s being a holiday, owing to Jumatul Widaa and Youm al-Quds, the damage to human life was minimised, as there was thin traffic on the otherwise much-busy road when the explosion came.

The intensity of blast however was so high that even the windowpanes of buildings at Zarghoon Road, at a considerable distance, too were smashed.

“It was a suicide explosion in which more than 75 kg explosives plus ball-bearings and nuts-bolts were used to unleash maximum damages,” confirmed Civil Defence DG Muhammad Aslam Tareen after a preliminary report.

Another official said the car contained up to 95 kg of explosives.

Post-attack activities

The area was cleared up by the Bomb Disposal Squad and Technical Staff of Civil Defence Department after following essential SOPs.

Earlier, Balochistan Frontier Corps Inspector General Major General Nadeem Anjum and top police officials visited the blast site.

Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai and Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri strongly denounced the terror strike.

The chief minister instructed the IG Police to submit a report of the suicide blast and ordered security forces to strengthen security measures for thwarting more strike bids by the terrorists.

Talking to a private TV channel, Kakar said there was information with the law enforcement agencies that terrorists can strike anytime. He noted the security personnel saved civilians by risking their own lives.

Kakar said India was using terrorism as a weapon against Pakistanis which was highly condemnable and too ominous for the peace in the region.

According to the preliminary investigation, the vehicle used in the attack was registered in the name of one Jameel Ahmed. A fake Sindhi registration number plat was affixed to the vehicle.

Car-bomber kills 13 outside IGP office in Quetta

Sharif Khan