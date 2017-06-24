SRINAGAR - A deputy superintendent of Indian police was stripped naked and stoned to death by a mob outside the historic Jamia Masjid in a bizarre incident which drew all-round condemnation, including from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Mirwaiz, who delivers sermons at the historic mosque in old Srinagar city's Nowhatta area every Friday after prayers, condemned the incident, saying it was "outside the parameters of our values and religion".

DSP Mohammad Ayoub Pandith was stripped and stoned to death by the mob at around 12.30 AM when he was caught allegedly clicking pictures of the people coming out of the mosque after 'Shab-e-Qadr' prayers.

When the mob attacked him, Pandith opened fire from his pistol, injuring three persons.

"The DSP was posted at the access control of the mosque to prevent miscreants from vitiating the atmosphere so that people could offer prayers in peace. But a few among those, for the security of whom he had been deployed there, lynched him," Director General of Police SP Vaid said terming the incident "very unfortunate".

Quoting preliminary investigation, the police chief said the mob attacked the DSP when he was coming out of the mosque after checking the access control.

"When the DSP was coming out after checking the access control of the mosque, some miscreants caught hold of him while raising slogans and started beating him up," he said.

The mob then went on a rampage, targeting empty security pickets in the area. Police reinforcements were rushed to restore normalcy in the area.

Vaid said two persons have been arrested so far and a third has been identified. "All of them (involved in the lynching) will face the law," the DGP told reporters.

The incident took place when Muslims across Kashmir were observing 'Shab-e-Qadr' (the night of power) involving night-long prayers and supplications in the mosques and shrines.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq tweeted, "Deeply disturbed and condemn the brutal act at Nowhatta." In another tweet, he added, "Mob violence & public lynching is outside the parameters of our values and religion. We cannot allow state brutality to snatch our humanity and values."

Later, in a statement, he said, "The incident that happened in Nowhatta outside the historic Jamia Masjid which has always been a centre of spiritual and moral upliftment, is most unfortunate.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi termed the lynching incident "horrific" and said it marked a new low in the state.

"The brutal lynching of Deputy SP Md Ayub Pandith marks a new low. Pained beyond words at the horrific incident," tweeted Gandhi.