Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday provided complete details of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain Safdar’s assets to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that was constituted to probe Panama Leaks case.

JIT was informed that PM’s son-in-law holds a plot worth Rs 2.5 lac in Islamabad and a car worth Rs 20 lac in Saudi Arabia whereas he also possesses Rs 40 lac in cash and jewelry worth Rs 10 lac.

ECP said that Captain (r) Safdar also has another plot in Mansehra, costing Rs 7.86 lac.

ECP further revealed that Captain Safdar had not shown cost of 160 Kanal agricultural and 8 square and 15 acres land in Rajanpur. He had exposed the price of a car given to his wife Mariyam Nawaz as Rs 60 lac.

Earlier today, Captain (r) Safdar appeared before JIT, headed by Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Additional Director-General Wajid Zia, for interrogation regarding the dependency of PM’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and his assets.

PM’s son-in-law accompanied by Asif Kirmani received warm welcome by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers on his arrival at Federal Judicial Academy.

On the occasion, security was also tightened up to avoid any untoward situation.