BAHAWALPUR-Bahawal Victoria Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Tahira Parveen said that during Eidul Fitr, OPD doctors will be deployed at emergency where 70 additional beds have been placed.

On directions of Commissioner Bahawalpur and DCO Bahawalpur for the provision of medical facilities for the patients, every possible step has been taken and Director Emergency Dr Aamir Bukhari has been made the focal person in this regard, she said. Incidents of orthopedic have been reported in Rural Health Center Laal Sohanra that is why on all three days of Eid, a doctor has been deployed in Laal Sohanra Hospital. For the convenience of people from remote areas extra beds have been installed in Kidney Centre and under the light of Government’s directions special roster for doctors has been prepared for Eid days, she said. The presence of doctors will be ensured in all the wards including Emergency Unit, she said.