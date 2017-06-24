FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Saturday issued shutdown notice for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Ashraf Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang-II grid station will remain suspended from 6:00 am to 12:00 noon while Shah Suwariya feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 6:00 am to 11:00 am on June 30.

Similarly, electricity supply from Ghazi Abad and Rehmat Abad feeders from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will also remain suspended from 7:00 am to 11:00 am on June 30, 2017.