KARACHI - Terrorists gunned down at least four policemen in an act of target killing near Habib Bank Chowrangi Friday evening.

The four policemen of the SITE police station were busy in having Iftar at a hotel when armed terrorists attacked them,” said District West SSP Nasir Aftab. “All the cops were shot in their heads and died instantly,” he added.

Their bodies were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Contingents of law enforcers, including Rangers and police, reached the spot and cordoned off the locality to collect evidences. The police also recovered over a dozen empty shells of pistols. “The terrorists were reportedly more than four and were wearing helmets,” said SSP Aftab.

The victims were police mobile officer Muhammad Yousuf ASI, mobile driver Israr and constables, Shabbir and Khalid. No case has so far been registered and no arrest has been made. According to the police officials, they are investigating the case.

The gunmen also threw a leaflet on the crime scene, claiming responsibility for the incident. According to the leaflet, they belonged to Jamaat-ul-Ansar Al-Shariya Pakistan.

Another similar incident took place in the outskirts of the city in which two policemen, later identified as Kamal Din and Rahim Bakhsh, were wounded when terrorists attacked them in the Ibrahim Hyderi area. The injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment. Their condition is stated to be critical. Police said the cops were conducting a raid at a criminal hideout when they were attacked and injured.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja took notice of the incident and ordered the police officials to arrest those involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons dumped by the militants belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement London.

The spokesperson for Rangers said the militants affiliated with MQM London had dumped the weapons in a well at Nazimabad 3.





