SIALKOT - The Gepco has miserably failed to recover Rs1.5 billion from more than 100,000 chronic defaulters including the 19,393 politically influential defaulters in Gujranwala Division as the fiscal year 2016-2017 is ending after a week.

The Gepco officials added that the Gepco recovery teams had issued them the recovery notices but these 100,000 chronic defaulters remained reluctant to pay their prolonged pending outstanding arrears of Rs1.5 billion by using their complete political influence in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

The Gepco officials said that the current fiscal year will end after a week on June 30, 2017, adding that the Gepco’s recovery teams have jazzed up the pace of their recovery campaign and they will recover such big dues before the current fiscal year ends.

DRILL: Rescue 1122 Sialkot, CTD, civil defence, police and other law enforcing agencies jointly conducted a mock emergency exercise in Narowal district jail. The officials said that the main purpose of conducting the mock exercise was to assess the capabilities and preparedness of the officials concerned to combat any misadventure.

GIFTS DISTRIBUTED: District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Abdul Qayyum Khan distributed Eid gifts and sweets to 125 male and female prisoners during his visit to Sialkot District Jail. The DSJ also released 15 prisoners in minor cases. He listened to the problems and complaints of the jail inmates besides inspecting the kitchen and hospital of the jail. INQUIRY: A Punjab inspection team has started inquiry into the sad demise of three minor girls, who had died after eating the poisonous fruit chaat in Naikapura Sialkot city on June 19, 2017. The team visited the house of deceased girls Zoya (3), Amina (5) and Ayat (7) died after eating toxic/poisonous fruit chaat. It also recorded the statements of Arheem Khan, the father of these girls, and the owners of the chaat shops.

Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested accused human trafficker Abid Sultan from Pasrur tehsil. He would send people abroad illegally after getting big amount from them. The FIA has sent the accused behind bars.