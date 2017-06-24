ATTOCK - Attock Police have busted two gangs involved in different incidents of robbery and dacoity in the district. Talking to newsmen here on Friday, District Police Officer Attock Zahid Nawaz Marwat said that a team of Hazro Police Station and Rangoo Police Station led by Sub Divisional Police Officer DSP Raja Fayyaz Ul Haq busted two different gangs by arresting their nine members.

He said that police arrested five members of the first gang identified as Afghani Group while four members were arrested of the Ali Gang. Both gangs were involved in robberies and dacoities in different areas of the district. He said that the looted booty worth Rs1.80 million and illegal weapons were also recovered from them. The DPO further revealed that Hazro Police also traced two blind murder cases. He said that body of a 42-year-old Aurangzaib Shah, a native of Mian Dehri village of Ghazi town was found near a heap of stones as he was stoned to death in Ghourgushti area. He said that police traced the main accused namely Sultan Muhammad through mobile data of the deceased while another blind murder case in which body of a 30-year-old Multan Khan was found with bullet injuries. Police while using scientific tools traced two accused behind the murder, who were identified as Suleman Khan and Mohammad Rehman.

He on this occasion announced cash awards and commendation certificates for investigation teams.