KASUR/SHEIKHUPUA-As many as nine persons including two women were killed in different incidents here the other day.

According to police sources, a woman of Canda Colony, Chunian, was shot dead by her brother allegedly for ‘honour.’ Ghazala Bibi was divorced twice and had been living with her brother, Abbas. She wanted to marry a man against the will of her brother. She argued with his brother over the issue which enraged him and he opened fire on her. As a result, she sustained critical injuries and was shifted to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Chunian city police are investigating.

In another incident, a woman was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Pattoki bypass here the other day.

According to Pattoki Saddr police, Zubaida Bibi was on the way back home along with her son Ali Raza on a motorbike. Near Pattoki bypass, a speeding truck hit the bike, killing Zubaida Bibi on the spot. Ali Raza sustained critical injuries and was shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122. Police registered a case against the truck driver while the latter managed to escape the scene.

Two persons committed suicide in separate incidents. Shakil Ahmed of Green Kot took wheat-preservative pills after being fed up with everyday quarrel in the Mustafabad police precincts. Ashraf of Bholeke Autar shot himself dead over domestic issue in the Pattoki Saddr police precincts.

A one-and-half-month-old child was found dead in the park of Kasur DHQ Hospital. Police took the body into custody and launched investigation.

In Sheikhupura, four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident occurred on Motorway interchange here in the wee hours of Friday. The victims in a car were going to Lahore from Sargodha for Eid shopping. Reaching near the motorway interchange, the car collided with a trailer in a bid to overtake it. As a result Waseem, Mubashar, Ijaz and Ibrahim died on the spot while Abdul Rehman and Amir Javed suffered serious injuries. The Sheikhupura Saddr Police have started investigation.

Couple, daughter gunned down over enmity

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Agencies): A couple and their daughter were killed by rivals here on Friday.

Police said that three members of a same family – a couple and their daughter were killed over old enmity here on Friday. Police said that armed men of rival group barged into a house of the opponent with whom they were in old enmity and opened indiscriminate fire on its members. As a result, a couple and their daughter were killed on the spot. The assailants fled the scene after committing the triple murder.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police have registered a case against the murderers.