The Pakistani military has accused terrorist 'sanctuaries' in Afghanistan for the bombings that took place in the country, which claimed innocent lives yesterday.

The statement came hours after three deadly bombings in Quetta and Parachinar, Kurram Agency, which killed 57 people dead and wounded more than hundred others.

"Recent terrorist incidents linked to sanctuaries across," said DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on Twitter. Gen Ghafoor said that surveillance along the country's border with Afghanistan has been enhanced, promising "stringent actions against illegal border crossers".

This is not the first time that Pakistan has blamed terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan for the bloodshed on its soil. In February, officials of the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad were summoned to the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army, where they were handed over a list of 76 terrorists orchestrating attacks inside the Pakistani territory from Afghanistan.

These Afghan officials were summoned after deadly attacks in Sehwan, interior Sindh, and Lahore, which left more than 100 people dead.

In February, Pakistan also closed its border with Afghanistan following the deadly attacks in Sehwan and Lahore, which was reopened after nearly 20 days.

IBOs, search operations were launched across country

Earlier to this, the DG ISPR said that special intelligence-based and search operations had been launched, with security tightened across the country.

He added the operations had been launched in coordination with intelligence and law enforcement agencies.