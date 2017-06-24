PESHAWAR - To make cities engines of economic growth, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government will spend Rs616 million on planning and improving infrastructure, and service delivery under the “Urban Development Programme”, concerned officials said here on Friday.

They said that under the plan, various development initiatives would be undertaken to improve infrastructure in urban areas of the province.

The officials added that urban localities had much importance to the national economy as these were considered the focal points for trade, commerce, and governance.

Moreover, bridges, flyovers, extension and widening of roads will be constructed for an effective load management of traffic in the city, they informed.

It would also be helpful to standardize the formulation and implementation of planning practices in urban areas.

The allocated Rs616 million, they said, would be spent on 30 development projects out of which 24 are ongoing and six are new.

Each big city in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is overburdened just because of increase in population, no planning, and no management.

It is the top most priority of the provincial government to facilitate citizen and that’s why it was working on the urban development plan and in this connection, it would establish a civic center in Hayatabad Phase-2 under the CPEC project.

Similarly, a health city would also be established at Regi Model Town in Peshawar, they informed.

It has also been decided to upgrade and develop surrounded areas of Ring road from Pajjagi to Warsak. Not only this, a CPEC tower would also be constructed.

It was a known fact that roads play a leading role in the progress and development of an area, thus, the northern section of ring road from Warsak to Jamrud would also be constructed.

Under the urban development plan, parking provision at the divisional headquarters and establishment of a multipurpose park and along the River Swat would also be ensured.

KP govt to spend Rs616m on improving infrastructure, service delivery: To make cities engines of economic growth, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government will spend Rs616 million on planning and improving infrastructure, and service delivery under the “Urban Development Programme”, concerned officials said here on Friday.

They said that under the plan, various development initiatives would be undertaken to improve infrastructure in urban areas of the province.

The officials added that urban localities had much importance to the national economy as these were considered the focal points for trade, commerce, and governance.

Moreover, bridges, flyovers, extension and widening of roads will be constructed for an effective load management of traffic in the city, they informed.

It would also be helpful to standardize the formulation and implementation of planning practices in urban areas.

The allocated Rs616 million, they said, would be spent on 30 development projects out of which 24 are ongoing and six are new. Each big city in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is overburdened just because of increase in population, no planning, and no management.

It is the top most priority of the provincial government to facilitate citizen and that’s why it was working on the urban development plan and in this connection, it would establish a civic center in Hayatabad Phase-2 under the CPEC project.

Similarly, a health city would also be established at Regi Model Town in Peshawar, they informed. It has also been decided to upgrade and develop surrounded areas of Ring road from Pajjagi to Warsak. Not only this, a CPEC tower would also be constructed.

It was a known fact that roads play a leading role in the progress and development of an area, thus, the northern section of ring road from Warsak to Jamrud would also be constructed.

Under the urban development plan, parking provision at the divisional headquarters and establishment of a multipurpose park and along the River Swat would also be ensured.

KP govt announces Eid holidays: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has announced June 26, 27 and 28th, as public holidays on the eve of Eidul Fitr, said a notification issued by the KP Administration Department here on Friday.

Meanwhile, the competent authority of Peshawar High Court has ordered that this PHC court, its benches, and all the subordinate Courts in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa shall remain closed w.e.f 24th to 28th June 2017 (Saturday to Wednesday) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.