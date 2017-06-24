MIRPUR (AJK)0-In a major crackdown on criminals, police busted 52 gangs and arrested 311 accused involved in heinous crimes of dacoity, burglary, drug trafficking and car lifting.

Senior Superintended of police Raja Irfan Salim said that police recovered the stolen property worth over Rs12.08 million including drugs, illicit arms from the custody of the bandits.

The district police chief continued that the looted property including two luxurious cars, 12 motorcycles, cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth over Rs12.08 million were recovered from the custody of 71 accused rounded in various cases in the district during past many months.

Irfan continued that 171 accused were rounded up in 131 cases of drug trafficking registered in different police stations. The police recovered and seized 8,095 bottles of illicit liquor, 44kg of Charas, 3kg of heroin and 3,284kg of opium from the custody of the accused.

The SSP said that in the wake of the operation against the accused involved in possessing illicit arms, police arrested 36 accused in 27 cases and recovered and confiscated illicit arms including eight 12-bore guns, 20 pistols of 30 bore, 03 pistols of 9MM, one 7MM rifle, One 44 bore rifle, 304 cartridges, 44 magazines, and three sharp weapons.

He further said that in separated crackdown on the gamblers, police apprehended 34 suspects from their dens and recovered and confiscated the stake money of Rs771,000 from the scene. Further investigations in all cases are in progress, he added.

To a question, the SSP said that in entire operation to make the district clean of the criminals, the performance of the police stations of Mirpur City, Dadayal, New City, Mangla and Afzalpur remained exceptionally satisfactory. He vowed to continue the vibrant role of Mirpur police for the safety of the life and property of the citizens.