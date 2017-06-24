MULTAN -Security was beefed up in Multan to avert any Quetta-like incident as the Regional police officer Sultan Azam Taimoori and Commissioner Multan division Bilal Butt visited different spots and reviewed security arrangements on Friday.

They visited the high security jail inside Central Jail Multan and issued order for further tightening up the security arrangements. The Superintendent of the jail Mohsin Rafiq Chaudhry briefed them about the security measures.

The RPO and the Commissioner also visited shrines and Ramadan Bazaars. The RPO directed police officers to keep the security at the shrines at high alert level and no one should be allowed entry without being frisked with metal detector.

THREE DAY BAN

The district administration on Friday imposed a three-day ban on all swings and slides in the parks on eve of Eidul Fitr. Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha issued ban notification, stating the ban was imposed to avert any accident during Eid holidays.

The DC told the media that the protection of human lives stood at the priority of the government. “The parks attract a big number of citizens on Eid and we have ordered all contractors of the parks to keep their swings shut during three days. It’s necessary to avert any accident,” he added. He said that the teams of district administration and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would remain in parks on Eid to ensure implementation of the order. He warned that strict action would be taken on violation of the ban.

He declared that the PHA would do inspection of all swings after eid and chalk out a line of action to keep the swings clear of any error on permanent basis. He said that orders for putting the security of parks on red alert had also been issued.

Earlier, the DC visited Jinnah, Shah Shamas and Chanab parks and inspected the swings.