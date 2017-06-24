MULTAN-NAB Multan has arrested three proclaimed offenders who were absconding since 16th March, 2016, in Shaoor Town Housing Scheme Bahawalnagar case.

The accused were identified as Shaoor Bashir, Ghafoor Ahmed and Rukhsana Manzoor and they were declared proclaimed offenders by the Accountability Court Multan on 16th March, 2016.

According to details, Shaoor Town Housing Scheme was to be started in year 2010 on 160 kanal land in Mauza Takhat Mahal Avtar, District Bahawalnagar by accused persons namely Shaoor Bashir, Ghafoor Ahmed, Rukhsana Manzoor and Chaudhry Ghulam Rehmani.

Accused executed an agreement for the purchase of 160 Kanal of land in Mauza Takhat Mahal Avtar, District Bahawalnagar with one Mr Waqas Khan, but after mutation of 91 Kanal land, Waqas Khan (Owner of land) stopped the mutation of remaining land due to non-payment of cost of land by the developers.

During investigation it was revealed that Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Bahawalnagar never issued an NoC to the accused developers for non-compliance of requisite instructions of TMA. The accused had submitted a layout plan, comprising 225 residential plots and 100 commercial plots to TMA which was neither approved, nor, any NOC was issued by TMA Bahawalnagar. However, the accused persons deceitfully and with malafide intensions, advertised the same plan to the general public for luring and collected money from general public against sale / allotment of plots.

Accused persons also mutated 54 Kanal land to 91 different allotee/persons while there was no development work at site and nor any demarcation of plots. The register deed collected from TMA Bahawalnagar reflects that Mr. Ghulam Rehmani who was partner in purchasing land for the purpose of the Shaoor Town Housing Society was shareholder and a sponsor of 1% while the remaining three persons were owners/shareholders of 99%. Shaoor Bashir, Ghafoor Ahmed and Rukhsana Manzoor disappeared after collecting Rs85 Million from general public and without handing over possession of the plots disappeared. Accused persons were issued summons to join inquiry and investigation and confront the allegations of the complainants/affecttees. However, they did not join inquiry and investigation and remained at large. Accused Ghulam Rehmani although joined investigation and his share in the scheme is 1% as per record however, his full role will be determined after confronting with 03 accused persons who now are under custody.

Accused will be presented before Accountability Court Multan for securing physical remand, today.

PROTEST AGAINST PRIVATISATION

The workers of Kidney Centre Multan staged a protest against privatisation of the centre here outside Multan Press Club on Friday. The protesting workers shouted slogans against the government and demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision. They were also holding placards and banners inscribed with their demands.

Talking to the journalists on this occasion, the protesters including Ashfaq, Fahim Sarwar, Murid Abbas, Rana Sajid, Arshad Bhatti and others said that the privatisation of the Kidney Centre was tantamount to committing financial murder of its workers. They pointed out that the privatisation would also deprive the poor patients of healthcare facility. “If they are bent upon privatising the centre, they should first adjust the workers at other places like they have done with doctors,” they further demanded. They demanded the Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif to take notice of their demand and halt the privatisation process.