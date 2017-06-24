SARGODHA-At least nine prisoners involved in petty cases were released from District Jail on the orders of District and Sessions Judge Sohail Ikram on Thursday.

He visited the jail along with Senior Civil Judge Roy Afzaal Hussain Kharal. During their visit, they distributed Eid gifts to children in women ward. Earlier, a vigilant contingent of jail police saluted the visiting judges. They also inspected jail hospital juvenile, barracks, women barracks and death penalty barracks and found information from prisoners about their cases.

Meanwhile, the district and sessions judge released nine prisoners detained there in trivial cases while visiting team admired the sanitation and security arrangements of jail chalked out by the Superintendent Jail Mian Zahid Mehmood and Deputy Superintendent Mazahr Iqbal.

Rs1.20b MC budget approved

SIALKOT-The Municipal Corporation approved a Rs1.20 billion tax-free budget for the fiscal year 2017-2018 during the budget session held here on Friday.

Mayor Tauheed Akhtar said that total expenditures would be Rs1.12 billion and Municipal Corporation would get an income of Rs73 million. He said that Rs320 million had been allocated for different development schemes, Rs736 million for non-development schemes and Rs456 million for the salaries of the employees. He said that no new tax has been levied in the budget.