ISLAMABAD - Director General Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Mussarat Nawaz Malik Friday called on Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and briefed him about the investigations made so far in PIA drug smuggling case.

He informed that on the basis of information surfaced during investigation of the case, majority of the involved persons had been arrested.

The interior minister praised the ANF for holding a thorough probe into the case in a highly professional way.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali said smuggling of drugs through national airline dented national dignity and image abroad and underlined the need for immediate ending of the heinous business of drug smuggling. He directed to follow the drug smuggling case in an effective way so that this case should be made as a test case.

The minister noted that the criminal act was not limited to only a few people but also an international racket was involved in this incident. He said the scope of investigation in the case would be expanded by cooperating with governments of many other countries.

The minister also directed the ANF DG to make progress of investigations of the case public through a press conference.





OUR STAFF REPORTER