Main opposition parties in National Assembly may submit a joint adjournment motion in the NA Secretariat seeking debate in the upcoming session the alleged snags being faced by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Sharif family in the Panama Papers case.

The opposition parties will wait till the submission of the final report by JIT in the Supreme Court on July 10 before evolving a strategy to submit the adjournment motion or a call-attention notice or simply raise the issue on the floor of the house.

The Supreme Court announced the Panama case verdict on April 20, ordering the formation of the JIT to further probe the offshore assets of the Sharif family.

Representatives of the Intra-Services Intelligence, the Military Intelligence, the State Bank of Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and the National Accountability Bureau are part of the JIT team headed by Wajid Zia of the Federal Investigation Agency.

The Supreme Court has directed the JIT to file its final report on July 10.

“The opposition parties will wait till the final report of the JIT before taking a future course of action,” said PIT MNA Dr. Shireen Mazari while talking to The Nation.

Mazari expressed her concerns over non-cooperation of state institutions with the JIT saying the joint opposition might thrash out a unanimous strategy to raise its voice in parliament on the issue.

Main opposition parties have already raised concerns on the National Assembly floor about the alleged hurdles being created by the state institutions in the working of the JIT.

Opposition Leader in NA Syed Khursheed Shah had said that the initial report of the JIT was very alarming from various aspects. “Tampering with records, forgery and changes in evidence have been mentioned in the JIT report, which is alarming,” Shah had said earlier. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had, however, categorically denied that the state institutions were creating any hurdles for the JIT.

A member of the Pakistan People’s Party wishing not to be named said, “the party will alone or with the support of other opposition parties will raise the matter in the upcoming National Assembly session”.

The opposition parties sans the Muttahida Qaumi Movement have time and again demanded resignation from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after Panamagate scam surfaced as they believe the prime minister has lost the moral authority to remain in power.

JAVAID-UR-RAHMAN