In Sindh, over 6, 000 villages have been electrified at the cost of over Rs600 million during current financial year while over one thousand more villages will be electrified during next financial year in the province.

According to official sources, work on alternative energy project has also been initiated to electrify villages in far flung areas of the province.

Sources said that 285 primary health facilities in Tharparkhar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Umerkot, Sanghar, Kashmore and Qamar districts will also be electrified during next financial year.