Indian Army has claimed that Pakistani troops killed two Indian soldiers in a surgical strike along the Line of Control (LoC), reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

According to Indian military, Pakistani Border Action Team penetrated 600 meters inside Indian Territory and attacked a petrol team killing two soldiers while two got injured.

One Pakistani commando was also killed in the attack, claimed Indian Army.

Indian Defence Ministry spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said that this is third operation by Pakistani Army in Poonch Sector during this year.

The killed Indian soldiers were identified as 34-year-old Sundeep Yadav s and 24-year-old Saoon Balku.