Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has stopped the fuel supply of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) due to non-payment of dues, which resulted in cancellation of three flights and delay of four.

Karachi-Kuala Lumpur flight PK-898, Quetta-bound flight PK-354, Faisalabad-bound flight PK-340, and Islamabad-bound flight PK-368 were delayed, whereas, Karachi to Jeddah, Gwadar and Zhob, all flights were cancelled.

The passengers faced a lot of trouble due to the delay and cancelation of flights, and they also staged a protest at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

PIA Spokesperson said in this regard that PSO did not give any advance notice of stopping the supply of jet fuel. He also said that advance payment of one week has also been given to PSO.

On the other hand, PSO has made it clear that fuel is being supplied to all the airports according to the routine despite non-payment of charges by PIA. PSO Spokesperson let it be known that PIA still has to pay Rs15 billion and 40 crore to the company.