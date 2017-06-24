ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator and former interior minister Rehman Malik said on Friday that he had prepared the “Panama pitch” but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was taking unnecessary credit for it.

“I have corroborated every word of the 200-page report that I had prepared regarding the Hudaibiya Paper Mill and the Sharif family’s alleged money-laundering. I had prepared the report on the matter back in 1998 and sent it to the then president Rafiq Tarar in 1998. The document details charges of corruption against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” Malik said after appearing before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Sharif family’s business dealings abroad.

The JIT team headed by Wajid Zia had summoned Malik to appear before it for questioning regarding FIA’s investigation into Sharif family’s Hudaibiya Papers Mill in the past.

Talking to the journalists outside the Federal Judicial Academy, the former interior minister said that he owned and verified every single word of the 200-page report in front of the JIT team.

The PPP senator said that he has full confidence in the JIT members who, according to him, are “professionals and competent”. He said that he did not think the team will be unjust to anyone.

Maliki also disapproved of the propaganda unleashed against him and his party, saying his political opponents had been claiming for the past 15 days that the PPP has entered into a deal to save Nawaz Sharif. “I am not here to save or entrap anyone...neither am I here to avenge anyone,” he said.

Speaking to the media before recording his statement, Malik claimed that he was going to ‘own’ his report adding that he would present two more letters “after which there will be no room for further debate.” He claimed that he would satisfy the JIT with his reports and proofs.

Malik said that he will do justice today with the nation as well as his profession. “After the documents, I will provide to them [JIT] today, there will be no need [to get more evidence in the case],” he claimed.

Malik brought with him documents related to the Panana Papers case. The PPP senator said he was also going to present before the JIT the two letters which he had written to the then president Tarar. He also named the 10 investigators who were part of his team then when he investigated Nawaz Sharif in mid 1990s.

He said, “I will only come out after the JIT is fully satisfied with all questions related to the money-laundering.” Before proceeding inside the FJA, Malik said, “I am a hockey player and today I will score a goal.”

Malik served the Federal Investigation Agency at various posts and went on to become the agency’s director-general. In the mid1990s, while being in the FIA, he investigated Nawaz Sharif over corruption charges during the second government of the late Benazir Bhutto.

At present, Malik is a member of the Senate for the second time from the PPP-Parliamentarians. He also chairs the Senate Committee on Interior and Narcotics and is a member of several others.

SHAHID RAO