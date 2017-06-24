GUJRAT-Four checking squads have been deployed to stop transporters from overcharging the commuters on Eidul Fitr.

These teams are performing their duties in Gujrat, Kharian, Dinga and Jalalpur Jattan while a complaint cell has been set up at the General Bus Stand for the purpose. According to notice issued by DC office, motor vehicle examiner Waqar Azeem has been appointed as head of squad in Gujrat and its surrounding places while ASI traffic police Nazir Ahmed and constable Ibrar would assist him. ASI Akbar Ali, Aqeel Raza and Nazir have been deputed in Jalalpur Jattan and in Dinga Incharge, ASI Zakaullah and constables Wajid Mehmood, Naveed Ali while in Kharian, ASI Naseer, constable Tahir Aziz and Pervaiz Ali would performed their duties.

Meanwhile, Secretary y RT A Kamran Akbar and DSP Traffic Mussarat Abbas visited the General Bus Stand and said strict action would be taken against the violators.