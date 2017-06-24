Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Saturday directed the officials to strictly monitor the crossing points at Pak-Afghan borders to stop terrorists from entering into the country from across the border.

Talking to Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Bilal Akbar on phone, the minister said that whenever the crossing points at joint border with Afghanistan were opened, the number of such terrorist incidents did increase.

The two sides agreed on the point that monitoring on those crossing points should be made more effective and strict vigilance should be ensured on people moving across these points.

Chaudhry Nisar also telephoned DG Rangers Sindh, Major General Muhammad Saeed and Inspector General FC Balochistan and Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum to obtain the details of the evidences surfaced so far connecting with the incidents of terrorism in Quetta, Parachinar and Karachi on Friday.

The minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of precious lives in the incidents.

He said just two days before Eid ul Fitr, the aim of terrorist activities was to create confusion among the masses regarding security situation in the country. However, he said “Such cowardice acts would neither shake the commitment of the nation, nor our efforts against the terrorists would be mitigated.”

He said the state of Pakistan would react with full power and commitment to such inhumane actions.

He stressed the need to further improve the protection and effective monitoring of crossing points to stop terrorism from the across the borders.

Chaudhry Nisar directed the FC and Rangers’ heads to apprehend the groups, individuals and facilitator involved in the terrorist activities by utilizing all resources including information provided by intelligence agencies.

He directed to chalk out an effective strategy to ensure protection of people’s lives and properties during next few days particularly on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

He also paid rich tribute to those police officials who were martyred during terrorist activities in the country.