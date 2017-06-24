ISLAMABAD - Led by various ulema, rallies were staged across the country to reiterate the pledge to go to any extent for upholding of the sanctity of Harmain al-Sharifain and Masjid-i-Aqsa.

Ulema, while addressing the rallies also strongly condemned terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations.

The rallies were brought out in major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, DI Khan, Rawalpindi and others, wherein participants raised slogans to pledge support to the sanctity of Harmain Sharifain and Masjid-i-Aqsa, and warned the enemies of Islam that no breach of sanctity of Islam’s holy places would be tolerated.

The main rally was brought out in Islamabad, which was led by Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Central Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, who in his brief address to the participants stressed the need for unity among Muslim-majority states, so that the nefarious designs of the enemies of Islam could be frustrated.

The resolutions adopted in these rallies condemned terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations, explaining that those involved in subversive and terrorist activities using the name of Islam had nothing to do with Islam, which prohibited killing of the innocent.

Speakers in these rallies said that linking Islam with terrorism was also part of the conspiracies against Islam and Muslims.

They said Islam and Muslims had nothing to do with terrorism and killing of innocent people and all those doing this in the name of Islam had their own agendas.

The speakers also raised their voice in support of the oppressed people of Syria, Iraq, Burma, Kashmir and Palestine, and demanded of the international rights bodies to come forward and save the people of those countries.

They also urged the OIC to play its role in diluting tension in the Middle East and help resolve the issues with the Arab countries through negotiations.

