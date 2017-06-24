Kabul: The leader of Afghanistan’s Taliban says the United States will be "making a mistake" by increasing its troop numbers to combat the insurgents, who have vowed to fight until the end of the "illegitimate [foreign] occupation" of the country.

Maulavi Haibatullah Akhunzadah made the remarks Friday in a message ahead of Eidul Fitr that marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan, reported VOA. "If you think that you may break our determination with your military presence and surge of troops, you are making a mistake! This is not the solution of the issue to continue your occupation on the request of the inept administration of Kabul," said the insurgent chief, who also warned that the US troop surge would further destabilise the country.

He went on to blame foreign forces for being "the main obstacle in the way of peace in Afghanistan." The Taliban want NATO forces to leave the country before they engages in any peace talks.

The chief Afghan government peace negotiator Friday called on all sides to find a solution to the war through peaceful means and urged the international community to assist those efforts. "I have said it in the past and say it again that war is not the option for any side to resolve the conflict; neither for the Afghan government nor for the armed opposition. The only way to achieve peace is to promote the peace process," said Karim Khalili while addressing a gathering in Kabul.

"Whenever your illegitimate occupation of Afghanistan comes to an end, the Islamic Emirate [the Taliban] has a comprehensive policy to maintain constructive and good relations with you and the world including the neighbours as per the principles," said the insurgent leader.–Monitoring Desk

In an apparent reference to growing contacts that Russia, Iran and China lately have established with his group, Akhunzadah said, "The mainstream entities of the world admit their [Taliban’s] effectiveness, legitimacy and success."

Moscow, Tehran and Beijing have expressed concern that deteriorating security is creating "ungoverned areas" in Afghanistan, where loyalists of Islamic State could set up bases to threaten their regional and national security interests.